Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Wine-o-logy Returns!

Birmingham’s premier dining-out event, Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), returns for its 12th year on Aug. 12-29. The week’s signature wine event, Wine-o-logy, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Vino & Gallery Bar in English Village, 1930 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore their palette for new wine favorites featuring wine from United-Johnson Brothers while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by Sysco Foods for the ultimate wine tasting experience.

Whether you’re a wino, foodie or amateur wine drinker, you’ll be on cloud wine. Guests will sample a flight of five wines served with a perfect food pairing while enjoying live music at the event. After the tasting, each guest will receive a complimentary glass of their favorite wine from the offering. Single advanced-purchased tickets are $30 and couple advanced-purchased tickets are $50. If not sold out prior to the event, a limited number of walk-up tickets at $35 each will be available at the door. Purchase tickets now at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events before it sells out!

Tastings Include:

Station 1:

Seared Wild Mushroom Crostini – Shitake, Oyster, Cremini and Portabella with Demi and Micro Greens

J Vineyards Pinot Noir - Russian River, California

Station 2:

Salmon Oscar En Croute – Salmon Crabmeat Spinach and Béarnaise Sauce Wrapped in a Puff Pastry

Fleur De Mur Rose - Provence, France

Station 3:

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio – Spice Seared CAB Beef Tenderloin, Fresh Horseradish Cream, Arugula Salad on a Parmesan Crisp

Educated Guess - Cabernet Sauvignon - North Coast, California

Station 4:

Piquillo Peppers and Feta Pimento Cheese – Pimento Style Piquillo Peppers filled with a Feta Kalamata and Pepperoncini Cheese, Lightly Fried and Sauce with Romanesco

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand

Station 5:

Toasted Buttermilk Pound Cake with Local Peaches in Sabayon – Crispy Slice of Pound Cake, Macerated Chilton Co Peaches and Sabayon

La Marca Prosecco - Veneto, Italy

Organizers encourage guests to plan to stay after the event and enjoy a delicious dinner from Vino & Gallery Bar to extend the indulgent night with a three or four-course Birmingham Restaurant Week prix-fixe menu meal. The menu details include your choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert for $45. View Vino & Gallery Bar’s BRW menu here: https://bhamrestaurantweek.com/listing/vino/.

Other BRW 2021 events include: Tito’s & Tapas: An Evening at Ovenbird and other wine tasting events and dinners with United-Johnson Brothers at The Backyard Market Vestavia and The Yard at The Elyton and more. Get all the event details at http://www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Hungry for more information about Birmingham Restaurant Week? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!