Birmingham Restaurant Week 2024 - Winter Edition

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) 2024 - Winter Edition, presented by Spire, returns Thursday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, March 3! From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy two, three and/or four-course special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $10 to $60 per person at more than 50 restaurants.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, BRW makes it easy and affordable for everyone to get a taste of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary and beverage community for 10 days. Keeping bellies full, hearts happy and restaurants cookin’ is something everyone can contribute toward during BRW!

Current participants include Alabama Peanut Company, American Kolache, A-Train Food Services, BayLeaf Modern Indian Cuisine and Bar, Berries by Crystal, Cantina Tortilla Grill, Chubbfathers, Cookie Fix, Craft's on Church St., Davenport’s Pizza Palace, Dreamland BBQ, Fat Charles BBQ, Galley & Garden, Michael's Restaurant, Nawlins Style Po’boys, Nori, Ovenbird, Parkside on Fifth, Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts, Rojo, Rolls Bakery, Sabor Latino, Slice Pizza and Brew House (Crestline, Lakeview and Vestavia), Slide Cafe, Slutty Vegan, Sol y Luna, Stephen's Hotdog Wagon, The Fennec, The Lil Bougie Foodie, The Lumbar, Treats So Sweet, Umami, Uptown Cantina, Vino and Zoe's Home Cooking.

Not only do you have the opportunity to find your new favorite local spot during BRW, but you also have two events to explore and get your fill of gourmet foods, craft cocktails and wine pairings!

BRW’s Food Truck Pop-Up Park will take place Friday – Saturday, Feb. 23-24 and Friday – Saturday, March 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Walk Bham (​​2200 9th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203) and will provide a central spot for 10 BRW participating food trucks to offer meals to the public. Participating food trucks include: A-Train Food Services, Berries by Crystal, Nawlins Style Po’boys, Pasteles La MoreliAna Pastries & Desserts, Slutty Vegan, Stephen's Hotdog Wagon, The Lil Bougie Foodie, Treats So Sweet and Zoe's Home Cooking. Located in Uptown Birmingham, City Walk Bham provides the perfect location for foodies to come and grab a bite and explore what Uptown has to offer!

Get schooled on wine and food pairings at Wineology !Wineology is the event’s finale, a wine flight tasting and food pairing event, to be held Tuesday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Uptown Cantina (2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N Unit 200, Birmingham, AL 35203). Attendees will explore their palette for new wine favorites provided by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres from Uptown Cantina’s delectable menu. This beautiful event space not only includes a rooftop, but also has a great view of Birmingham’s Uptown scene. Complimentary valet parking will be provided by Parking Professionals.

Tickets to Preview Party and Wineology are $30 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at each event for $35. Get your tickets now before they sell out at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/!

During each edition, BRW helps connect the community to local restaurants, but also gives back to a food-based nonprofit. BRW 2023 - Summer Edition benefitted Community Kitchens Birmingham, which operates two kitchens in Birmingham—in Woodlawn and Southside—where more than 44,000 meals are prepared each year. In addition, Community Kitchens offers a range of services, including education and advocacy to support the homeless in Birmingham. Over the past 14 years, Restaurant Week has donated over $100,000 to local nonprofits and community organizations like FeedBHM, Manna Ministries, and Firehouse Ministries. We are happy to benefit Community Kitchens for our Summer Edition!

In addition to Spire, gracious sponsors include Yelp, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, Coca-Cola United, the Birmingham City Council, Parking Professionals, the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, WorkPlay, Uptown Cantina, BridgeStreet Gallery and ExcursionsGo. BRW media sponsors include Fox 6 WBRC, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com to view BRW participants, menus, event details and more!