Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 Returns for Winter

Foodies - are you ready to fall in love? Prepare your taste buds for a love fest of all things local - Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) presented by Spire returns for its Winter Edition Feb. 17-26, 2022. From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy special breakfast, lunch or dinner 2, 3 and 4-course, prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at approximately 40 restaurants.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, BRW makes it easy and affordable for everyone to get a taste of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary and beverage community for 10 days. Keeping bellies full, hearts happy and restaurants cookin’ is something everyone can contribute toward during BRW!

To safely serve patrons who don’t want to dine in, participating businesses will again boast to-go and/or curbside options as well as traditional dine-in options. Many participating restaurants are making special accommodations to safely serve diners this winter by offering outdoor high-powered heaters, firepits, cabana tents and enclosed patios.

Not only do you have the opportunity to find your new favorite local spot during BRW, but you also have two events to explore and get your fill of gourmet foods, craft cocktails and wine pairings!

Wine-O-logy, a wine flight tasting event with fantastic food and live entertainment, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at The Fennec (1630 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233). Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore their palette for new wine favorites by United-Johnson Brothers while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres provided by Sysco Foods.

Magic City Mixology, a fiesta-style cocktail flight tasting event, will take place Tuesday, March.1, 2022 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Events at Haven (2515 6th Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233). Attendees will be able to sample a variety of cocktails by local mixologists featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bumbu Rum, Dulce Vida Tequila and John Emerald Bourbon along with mixers from Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and Coca-Cola United. Beer from Birmingham Budweiser and wine from United-Johnson Brothers will also be available. Served alongside the cocktails will be Latin-styled hors d’oeuvres.

In addition to Spire, gracious sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, Sysco Foods, Birmingham Budweiser, Bumbu Rum, Coca-Cola United, John Emerald Bourbon, Dulce Vida Tequila, United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama, the Birmingham City Council, Events at Haven, The Fennec, Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, Amavida Trading Company, Amplify Marketing, HotHouse Design Studio and ExcursionsGo. BRW media sponsors include Fox 6 WBRC, Birmingham Mountain Radio and Bham Now.

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!