The Birmingham Folk Festival returns to Avondale Park on Saturday, May 4th, 11am to 7pm, for a FREE, family-friendly day of music, art, and community, with live performances featuring bluegrass, gospel, blues, Americana, West African drumming and dance, mariachi, hip-hop, Sacred Harp, brass band, and more. Food, arts and crafts, vendors, dance, and other activities for the whole family will be ongoing throughout the day. We invite the community to join us as Avondale Park comes alive with art and sound from around the City.

Ramsay High School Band kicks off this year’s festival at 11am. Main stage performances include Premier de America, Sahi On Ko Djony, The Byrd Family, Earl “Guitar” Williams, The Yellow Dandies, The Underwood Spirituals and Early James.

The Rose Garden will once again feature a variety of performances and activities including jams, musical showcases and crafts hosted by The Whistlebees, Shaheed and DJ Supreme, Litty’s Singer Songwriters, Early James, Girl’s Rock, Alabama Waldorf School and The Flourish.

Added this year are performances and activities at two new venues only a short walk from the Amphitheatre and Rose Garden. Avondale United Methodist Church will host a contradance sponsored by FOOTMAD (Friends of Old Time Music and Dance) as well as Sacred Harp singing.

The Avondale Library will host poetry/spoken word and a community writing workshop, both presented by The Flourish, and a rhythm and movement class led by the Alabama School of Fine Arts Groove Rhythm Nation and Sahi On Ko Djony.