Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
For the month of January, The Homewood Public Library Teen Department will kick off Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge. Teens, stop by the Teen/Adult desk and pick up your bingo card and get to reading! Once you get a book bingo, bring your bingo card back to the Teen/Adult desk and exchange it for a prize.
