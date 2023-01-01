Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

For the month of January, The Homewood Public Library Teen Department will kick off Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge. Teens, stop by the Teen/Adult desk and pick up your bingo card and get to reading! Once you get a book bingo, bring your bingo card back to the Teen/Adult desk and exchange it for a prize.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge - 2023-01-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge - 2023-01-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge - 2023-01-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge - 2023-01-01 00:00:00 ical