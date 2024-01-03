Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge

(6th-12th Grade) For the month of January, The Homewood Public Library Teen Department will kick off Bingo! Teen Winter Reading Challenge. Teens, stop by the Teen/Adult desk and pick up your bingo card and get to reading! Once you get a book bingo, bring your bingo card back to the Teen/Adult desk and exchange it for a prize. This is a month long event that ends on January 31.

