Big Ideas Book Club – Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Julie Smith

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

A book club for professional growth. Join us for lunch each month to discuss a different nonfiction title and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. We'll also explore articles and podcasts relating to the book topics. Non-fiction: professional development/ self-improvement/ leadership. Lunch provided. Registration required. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

