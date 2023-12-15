Big Ideas Book Club – Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
A book club for professional growth. Join us for lunch each month to discuss a different nonfiction title and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. We'll also explore articles and podcasts relating to the book topics. Non-fiction: professional development/ self-improvement/ leadership. Lunch provided. Registration required. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events