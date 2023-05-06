The Big Biz Pitch Competition
Southern Museum of Flight 4343 73rd St N, Birmingham, AL 35206 , Homewood, Alabama
It's time to celebrate a successful Birmingham Small Business Week! Join us for the last event in the FREE educational event series for a pitch competition! Participants will present their pitch to a panel using the resources and information received throughout the week, focusing on being bankable. The competition will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM a the Southern Museum of Flight.
