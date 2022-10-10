“Bidding and Bridge Basics,” taught by Clay Hall
Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club 144 Business Center Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35244
This is the perfect class for beginner players and those players with less than 200 master points. Clay will be using Patty Tucker’s text, “Beginning Bridge Bk II” for the 4 week series. Online registration required or call for more information. $10/session, $10 for textbook. Come for the class and stay for the 12:20 game to practice your skills!
