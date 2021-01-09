Bham Eat Drink Ride Food Tour

The Eat.Drink.Ride. Food Tour is back going to 5 local spots in 4 hours. We will have small bites and some cocktails/adult beverage. The new meeting spot is still at Brookwood Mall in the parking lot of O'Henry Coffee (next to Target).

Please arrive by 4:50 to sign waiver and temperature checks. We will leave promptly at 5 pm. MASKS ARE REQUIRED while riding on the bus. If you forget your mask, one will be provided at an additional $5. If you refuse to wear your mask, you will be asked to leave the bus WITHOUT A REFUND.

Tickets are $120. All sales are final. Be there or be square. If you have a food allergy, please email me after you purchase your ticket.

Q. Can I choose the restaurant?

A. No, the tour is pre-arranged.

Q. Can I book a private event for my group?

A. Yes, please email me, comediennejoy@gmail.com or book all the tickets at the same time.

Q. How many guests are allowed on the bus?

A. Due to Covid19 social distancing. 12 is preferred.

Q. Can I bring a cooler?

A. If you are over 21, I don't mind?

Q. Once I get my ticket, do I need to pay for anything else?

A. No, the ticket is inclusive of food & drink.