Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Only Woman in the Room

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for a brown bag dinner as we view a documentary about Hedy Lamarr. This film will serve as an “appetizer” to our book club selection: The Only Woman in the Room. Film at 1pm, and book discussion at 2pm. You bring a sandwich and we’ll supply chips, drinks and dessert. Boardroom

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
