Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Sunflower: On the Possibilities & Limits of Forgiveness by Simon Wiesenthal
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
You are a prisoner in a concentration camp. A dying Nazi soldier asks for your forgiveness. What would you do? A Holocaust survivor's surprising and thought-provoking study of forgiveness, justice, compassion, and human responsibility, featuring contributions from the Dalai Lama, Harry Wu, Cynthia Ozick, Primo Levi, and more. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog. The event will take place in the Boardroom.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
