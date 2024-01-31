Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Sunflower: On the Possibilities & Limits of Forgiveness by Simon Wiesenthal

You are a prisoner in a concentration camp. A dying Nazi soldier asks for your forgiveness. What would you do? A Holocaust survivor's surprising and thought-provoking study of forgiveness, justice, compassion, and human responsibility, featuring contributions from the Dalai Lama, Harry Wu, Cynthia Ozick, Primo Levi, and more. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog. The event will take place in the Boardroom.