Better Than Therapy Book Club – Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a beautiful examination of how loneliness can be transformed, cracked open, with the slightest touch from another living thing. This is a charming, witty and compulsively enjoyable exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope that traces a widow's unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.

205-332-6621
