Better Than Therapy Book Club – The People We Keep

Join us as we explore Allison Larkin’s novel The People We Keep. This is a novel of great empathy, about connections and coming-of-age, built families and self-acceptance. It contains heartbreak and redemption, and a plucky, irresistible protagonist.... This luminous tale is both a profound love letter to creative resilience and a reminder that sometimes even tragedy can be a kind of blessing. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog. The event will be held in the Boardroom.