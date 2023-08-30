Better Than Therapy Book Club - Lucy By the Sea
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
As a panicked world goes into lockdown, Lucy Barton is uprooted from her life in Manhattan and bundled away to a small town in Maine by her ex-husband and on-again, off-again friend, William. For the next several months, it’s just Lucy, William, and their complex past together in a little house nestled against the moody, swirling sea.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings