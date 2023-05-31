Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Hero of This Book
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Hero of This Book is a searing examination of grief and renewal, and of a deeply felt relationship between a child and her parents. What begins as a question of filial devotion ultimately becomes a lesson in what it means to write. At once comic and heartbreaking, with prose that delights at every turn, this is a novel of such piercing love and tenderness that we are reminded that art is what remains when all else falls away.
