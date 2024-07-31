Better Than Therapy Book Club – Hello Beautiful

A story of family—the ones we’re born to, the ones we marry into, and the ones we make—and how despite pain and fractured relationships, hope can be found. If you have siblings—you’ll revel in the four Padavano sisters who are thick as thieves—until they aren’t. Napolitano writes with gusto and compassion about the transition from idyllic youth to the complexities of adulthood: love and loss, cutting words and secrets, which both hold people together and tear them apart. Hello Beautiful offers big emotion and that’s exactly what makes it so powerful, and so page-turning. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.