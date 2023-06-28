Better Than Therapy Book Club - Carrie Soto is Back

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Carrie Soto is fierce, and her determination to win at any cost has not made her popular. But by the time she retires from tennis, she is the best player the world has ever seen. She has shattered every record and claimed twenty Grand Slam titles. She sacrificed nearly everything to become the best. But six years after her retirement, Carrie finds herself watching her record be taken from her by a brutal, stunning player named Nicki Chan. At thirty-seven years old, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and for one last year in an attempt to reclaim her record.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - Carrie Soto is Back - 2023-06-28 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - Carrie Soto is Back - 2023-06-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - Carrie Soto is Back - 2023-06-28 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - Carrie Soto is Back - 2023-06-28 14:00:00 ical