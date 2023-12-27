Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Book Haters Book Club by Gretchen Anthony

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Filled with humor, family hijinks and actual reading recommendations, The Book Haters' Book Club is the ideal feel-good read. It’s a love letter to everyday heroes—those booksellers and librarians dedicated to putting the right books in the right hands every day. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Book Haters Book Club by Gretchen Anthony - 2023-12-27 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Book Haters Book Club by Gretchen Anthony - 2023-12-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Book Haters Book Club by Gretchen Anthony - 2023-12-27 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Book Haters Book Club by Gretchen Anthony - 2023-12-27 14:00:00 ical