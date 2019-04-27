The Bargain Carousel

to Google Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00

2467 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Homewood, Alabama

Saturday, April 27th: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

**Saturday admission is $10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and $5 after 12 p.m.

Sunday, April 28th: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

**Sunday admission is free (with JLB Diaper Bank donation) and all items are half price.

Over 7,000 volunteer hours A 1000-family garage sale, Bargain Carousel has been labeled the “largest garage sale in Birmingham.” Through member donations, Bargain Carousel provides shoppers with quality items, including many of life’s necessities, at very affordable prices. Over 5,000 shoppers In return, proceeds are returned directly to the Birmingham community through the Community Projects the JLB supports. Over 100,000 items for sale.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Bargain Carousel - 2019-04-27 08:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star