Balance and Fall Prevention with EW Motion Therapy
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Explore the keys to stability with EW Motion Therapy’s presentation, 'Balance and Fall Prevention,' tailored to teach you daily habits and exercises that enhance your balance. Gain a deeper understanding of what balance truly entails and learn how to effectively assess your own. Embrace these life-changing skills to significantly reduce your risk of falls and serious injuries, ensuring a safer and more confident lifestyle.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209