Attracting Butterflies Back to Your Yard
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Butterflies are some of the most beautiful and interesting creatures on Earth. By planting a butterfly garden with all of the right kinds of plants and flowers that butterflies love to feed on and lay eggs on, you will certainly have a yard full of butterflies throughout the growing season. Join us as Master Gardner Rick Cybulsky discusses what you need to do to bring more butterflies into your life.
