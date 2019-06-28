Astronomy Afternoon

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

06/28/2019 Join us for an afternoon of solar system exploring with the Birmingham Astronomical Society. Lunar and meteorite samples will also be on display thanks to a lending program with the Johnson Space Center and NASA. This program is offered as part of the NASA @ My Library grant. Large Auditorium

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
