ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

K-5th Grade) Calling all Kids! Have you ever wanted to learn American Sign Language? You can start by attending classes offered at the Homewood Library. Learn to sign fundamental greetings, the alphabet, days of the week, numbers, and basic sentences relative to ASL. You've never had this much fun learning during "quiet" time. See you there!

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren - 2022-07-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren - 2022-07-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren - 2022-07-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ASL for Kids with Miss Kayren - 2022-07-18 10:00:00 ical