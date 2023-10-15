ASC Presents: Eric Benét

From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard–bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul.

Four–time Grammy Award nominee R&B singer and actor Eric Benét was born on October 15, 1966 in Mobile, Alabama, later moved to Milwaukee WI. He attended the Milwaukee Trade and Technical High School. In 1990, Benét formed a group with his sister, Lisa Jordan, called Benét. After a hiatus, Benét signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1994 and released his first studio album, True to Myself, in 1996. In 1999, Benét released his sophomore album, A Day in the Life, with the single “Spend My Life with You,” featuring the Canadian artist Tamia. During this time, Benét also began his career in film when he guest starred on the sitcom For Your Love in 1999 and appeared in the film Glitter in 2001. Benét then signed a new record deal with Reprise Records and released his third studio album, Hurricane in 2001. In 2005, he portrayed Reece Wilcox on the series Half & Half. In 2007, he had a recurring role on the MTV scripted show Kaya. In 2008, he released the album Love & Life. Two years later, Benét released Lost in Time, which included the single “Sometimes I Cry.” In 2011, his second feature film role in Trinity Goodheart premiered at the American Black Film Festival. Benét released his 2012 album The One and his 2016 album Eric Benét under his newly–formed independent record label, Jordan House Records.