ArtPlay Presents: Mini Makers Holiday Gift Workshop

We had so much fun last year that we’ve added a day! Join ArtPlay during the holiday season to make gifts for special people in your life. No matter what you are celebrating, ArtPlay has a fun day full of creating and exploring the arts. At the end of the two-day workshop, we will wrap all the gifts with you! It’s a great chance for parents to get away and tie up some last-minute shopping too!

Ages 6 – 12