Several Homewood artists will be participating in Art in the Village on Saturday, May 4, 9am-5pm. Well known for 42 years, this free community event will celebrate area artists offering a large variety of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings.

Shop the works of more than 55 Mountain Brook Art Association artists, many award winning and regionally known, who will be located both inside and outside Mountain Brook City Hall. Enjoy the Floral Art competition featuring floral arrangements by Lisa Bailey Designs.

Charming Crestline Village is the perfect setting to visit with the artists and mingle with friends, where there is free parking with plenty of restaurants in the area. It is also pet friendly and handicapped accessible.

Mountain Brook Art Association is a community of artists helping each other grow and refine painting and drawing abilities through meetings and demos, as well as developing professional artistic careers through group shows. It has been promoting interest in art across the community since 1981 and averages a membership of 120 annually from within a 25-mile radius of Mountain Brook.