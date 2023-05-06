ART in the VILLAGE, 42nd ANNUAL ART FESTIVAL

May 6th, 9am – 5pm, Free

Mtn Brook City Hall 56 Church Street, 35213

Come visit your favorite Homewood artists at this annual event! Homewood's talented Cathy Phares is the club president of this metropolitan area club. Mountain Brook's favorite fine art event is happening at Mtn Brook City Hall in Crestline Village in the heart of Mountain Brook. Free event, level parking. Handicap accessible, pet and family friendly.

Well-known for its 40 plus years, this vibrant juried art show will feature all local artists of the Mountain Brook Art Association, many award-winning and regionally famous. Artists will sell their fine art both outside and inside the City Hall Building. Charming Crestline Village is perfect for spending time at the show and taking in the restaurants and shops just steps away.

#ArtInTheVillage2023, MountainBrookArtAssociation.com