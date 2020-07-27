Architecture Camp

July 27 – 31, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

This course seeks to educate students on the creative tenets of architecture. After an introduction to the history of architecture and the definition of design, students will take a walk through downtown Birmingham to sketch some of the architecturally significant buildings in our city. Students will then begin the process of designing architecture of their own, through creative exercises in drawing and model-making. This camp will be taught by Birmingham architect Andrew Bryant of Design Initiative.