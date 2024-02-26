Anime Club - Poke-Day

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Pokemon Red and Blue were released in Japan on February 27th, 1996, meaning that the day after anime club, Pokemon will be having its 28th birthday. Help us celebrate by watching the original pokemon series, playing the Pokemon Trading Card Game, bringing your switch to trade your mons or battle, or come dressed up as your favorite trainer or pokemon. Snacks will be provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

205-332-6621
