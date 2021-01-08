American Red Cross Blood Drive

Our next Homewood Parks & Recreation Blood Drive is quickly approaching on Friday, January 8th from 9am to 2pm and all healthy potential blood donors are invited to participate. While the strain of this pandemic weighs heavily on our nation, we must continue to care for one another.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROS(S) that’s 1-800-733-2767, Download the Blood Donor App, or go online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWD to schedule an appointment.

The Red Cross is testing all successful blood donations for COVID19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive whole blood donations may help current coronavirus patients in need. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.