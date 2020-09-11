Homewood Parks & Recreation will host a Red Cross blood drive in their Event Room from 9am to 2pm on Sept. 11th. COVID-19 does not change the Red Cross mission. Striving every day to provide the same types of support, including providing blood products for patients in need is a priority. The partnership with Homewood Parks and Recreation makes that possible. All healthy donors are needed.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
