The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference for Alabama residents on Wednesday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Birmingham at the University of Alabama at Birmingham at 808 20th St. S. as part of its 2024 national Educating America Tour.

The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health and caregiving. Sessions at the conference will cover the changing world of Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and treatment, the importance of early planning, and care for the caregiver.

Free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day.

To register, go to alzfdn.org/tour. Advance registration is highly recommended.

Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s national toll-free helpline at 866-232-8484, texting 646-586-5283, or web chatting at alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The web chat and text message features are available in more than 90 languages.