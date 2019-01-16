Alabama Bicententennial Program: Alabama's Long Road to Becoming a Territory

OLLI of Greater Birmingham Presents "Alabama Bicentennial Program: Alabama's Long Road to Becoming a Territory," January 16th, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM (1-hour break for lunch). Instructor: Instructor: Ed Bridges, author and Director Emeritus, Alabama Department of Archives and History.

By the time Alabama became a territory, it already had witnessed enough history to fill textbooks. We will review the rich history that preceded statehood, including early Indian history, Alabama Indians and European colonizers; the Creek Indians and the emerging United States; creation of the Mississippi Territory; settlements in the Alabama portion of the Mississippi Territory; rising Creek anger and the Creek War; and the “Alabama fever” land rush.