Alabama Bicententennial Program: Alabama's Long Road to Becoming a Territory

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham Presents "Alabama Bicentennial Program: Alabama's Long Road to Becoming a Territory," January 16th, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM (1-hour break for lunch). Instructor: Instructor: Ed Bridges, author and Director Emeritus, Alabama Department of Archives and History.

By the time Alabama became a territory, it already had witnessed enough history to fill textbooks. We will review the rich history that preceded statehood, including early Indian history, Alabama Indians and European colonizers; the Creek Indians and the emerging United States; creation of the Mississippi Territory; settlements in the Alabama portion of the Mississippi Territory; rising Creek anger and the Creek War; and the “Alabama fever” land rush.

Info
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
