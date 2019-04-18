Join poets TJ Beitelman, Kwoya Fagin Maples, Emma Bolden, and Jessica Smith as they read from their new books of poetry. Each of these poets live and work in Alabama, and although they weren't all born and raised here, this place as seeped its way into their work. Book signing to follow. In the Round Auditorium.
Alabama Bicentennial: New Alabama Poetry
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
