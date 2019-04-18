Alabama Bicentennial: New Alabama Poetry

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join poets TJ Beitelman, Kwoya Fagin Maples, Emma Bolden, and Jessica Smith as they read from their new books of poetry. Each of these poets live and work in Alabama, and although they weren't all born and raised here, this place as seeped its way into their work. Book signing to follow. In the Round Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
