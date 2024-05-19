All Ages Craft Swap

(All ages welcome) Bags of yarn sitting in a pile in your closet? Fabric piling up from unmade costumes? Canvases and paints gathering dust in a corner from a brief flirtation with the arts? Give those poor supplies a new home at our craft swap! Bring your supplies to the adult services desk any day in May before the day of the event (bagged and CLEAN) and we'll set up the tables for the swap with what you bring! Items can be brought the day of the swap as well and added to any table. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.