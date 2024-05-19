All Ages Craft Swap

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All ages welcome) Bags of yarn sitting in a pile in your closet? Fabric piling up from unmade costumes? Canvases and paints gathering dust in a corner from a brief flirtation with the arts? Give those poor supplies a new home at our craft swap! Bring your supplies to the adult services desk any day in May before the day of the event (bagged and CLEAN) and we'll set up the tables for the swap with what you bring! Items can be brought the day of the swap as well and added to any table. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - All Ages Craft Swap - 2024-05-19 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All Ages Craft Swap - 2024-05-19 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All Ages Craft Swap - 2024-05-19 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - All Ages Craft Swap - 2024-05-19 14:30:00 ical