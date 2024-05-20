An Afternoon with Gin Phillips

Join us as we welcome author Gin Phillips who will be discussing the power of fiction in the age of phones. A 2023 poll in the Washington Post found that 46 percent of Americans didn’t finish a single book over the course of the year. If you read only five books, that bumps you into the top 33 percent of readers in this country. So why bother to read books…especially novels, when all sorts of screens offer all sorts of entertainment? Join bestselling author Gin Phillips for a talk about why fictional worlds matter. Gin will talk about her own journey as a writer and the role stories play in our lives and culture, from family tales around the dinner table to Gunsmoke reruns to novels. In this interactive presentation, members are encouraged to discuss what novels have moved and changed them, and why they love to read. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. This event is sponsored by The Literacy Council of Central Alabama and supported by Alabama Humanities Alliance, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this presentation do not necessarily represent those of the Alabama Humanities Alliance or the National Endowment for the Humanities. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.