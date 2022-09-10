AEIVA Presents Dial Family Homecoming at AEIVA
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
A free, public celebration of Thornton Dial on what would have been his 94th birthday! UAB will provide shuttles to residents of Dial’s Bessemer neighborhood.
Catered by Bob Sykes BBQ of Bessemer, Alabama.
Sign up here to access free transportation:
https://forms.office.com/r/W29xGyJ3FX
Pick-up / drop-off location: Bessemer Library
Pick-up times: 11:30 am and 1:30 pm
