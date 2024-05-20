Adult Summer Reading

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Ages 18 and up) Sign up online beginning May 20 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr. For every three books or audiobooks you check out in-person or online, you earn a chance to enter the weekly drawing for a gift bag. The more entries you have, the more chances to win! Entries will be kept throughout the Summer, so each one will have a chance to win the grand prize drawing on August 5.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Adult Summer Reading - 2024-05-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adult Summer Reading - 2024-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adult Summer Reading - 2024-05-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adult Summer Reading - 2024-05-20 00:00:00 ical