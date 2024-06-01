Adult Crafting With September Reed – Flower Crowns
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet once a month to tackle a new craft project. This month it is Flower Crowns. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit, and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
