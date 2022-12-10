Adult Coffee & Crafts: Book Page Trees

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Adults, learn a new hobby or spruce up your crafting skills! We meet on the second Saturday of each month to enjoy local coffee & teas, as well as a new craft project each month! This month our project will be making Book Page Trees. Bring your ideas and your creative spirit…..and we will provide everything else! This class is free, but there is limited seating. Please register online.

