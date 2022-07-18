Adult Beginner's American Sign Language

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Have you ever been interested in learning American Sign Language? You can start by attending classes offered at the Homewood Library. Learn to communicate fundamental greetings, the alphabet, days of the week and basic sentences relative to ASL. You will be delighted how much fun you will have while learning in this "quiet" class. See you there!

