ACT Weekend Workshop

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Does your teen need a little extra prep for the ACT? This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ACT Weekend Workshop - 2023-01-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ACT Weekend Workshop - 2023-01-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ACT Weekend Workshop - 2023-01-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ACT Weekend Workshop - 2023-01-14 10:00:00 ical