ACT Weekend Workshop
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Does your teen need a little extra prep for the ACT? This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops