Does your teen need a little extra prep for the ACT? This TWO-DAY ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online.

Saturday, September 7, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Large Auditorium

Sunday, September 8, from 2-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium