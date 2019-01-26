ACT Weekend Workshop

Does your teen need a little extra prep for the ACT? This two-day ACT weekend workshop will help prepare them with content prep and a practice test. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. $40 per teen. A pizza lunch is included on Saturday. Register online. Held in the Large Auditorium. CONTINUES ON SUNDAY 2:00-5:30 p.m.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Workshops
