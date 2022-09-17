ACT Prep Day

(6th-12th Grade) This one-day ACT prep course seminar will give students the opportunity to learn new ACT test strategies and improve their knowledge of test content. The course will feature an extensive grammar and mathematics review, steps to write a high-scoring essay, story problem strategies, and much more. Students will also take a practice test and be able to calculate their scores. Students will need to bring a notebook/laptop, pencil, and calculator. The cost is $25, which must be paid at the time of registration and includes a pizza lunch. No refunds or transfers will be issued for cancellations. To register, please visit www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/act. For questions, please contact Joi Mahand at Joi.Mahand@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.