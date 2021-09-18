Sept. 18: AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Room 102. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is a refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to 3 years. Participants should check with their insurance company for possible discounts. Bring your lunch. Registration required. Limit 15. AARP members $20.00, non-members $25.00. To register, call Joe Ross at 205-823-7067.