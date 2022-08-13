AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to 3 years. Participants should check with their insurance companies for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $20, non-members $25. Bring a brown bag lunch for this workshop. To register, please call Joe Ross at (205) 823-7067.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops
to
Google Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2022-08-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2022-08-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2022-08-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross - 2022-08-13 09:00:00 ical