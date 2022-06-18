AARP Smart Driver Course with Joe Ross

The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s first and largest refresher course designed specifically for older drivers. Those who complete the course may be eligible for an automobile insurance discount for up to 3 years. Participants should check with their insurance companies for possible discounts. Registration required. AARP members $20, non-members $25. Bring a brown bag lunch for this workshop. To register, please call Joe Ross at (205) 823-7067.